Cool Stuff: New South Park Funko POP Collection Gets An Inappropriate Boy Band Back Together [Exclusive]

First up, Funko POP is giving Fingerbang their own deluxe Funko POP album collection. These kind of box sets have been made for bands like Queen, Kiss, Metallica, AC/DC, The Doors, and *NSYNC. They come with all of the figures from the band, complete with album art to accompany them in window-box packaging that's friendly for displaying. But this appears to be the first time a fictional band has been given this treatment, and we hope it's a sign of more to come.

As you can see, the set doesn't include additional members like Wendy or Randy Marsh, the latter coming on board after Kenny was killed by an elevator. But having the four main boys in the band is probably the best choice for this collection. You'll be able to get it at the Funko Shop right here with a standard retail price of $70. However, if you're looking to just get all four members of Fingerbang without all that fancy packaging, then Funko has you covered there too.

Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny are all getting individually released in their boy band wardobe as well. Each figure has a standard retail price of $12 and will all be available for individual purchase at the Funko Shop under their TV line of collectible figures. The only thing missing is the signature sound of their self-titled song.

Personally, I hope this opens the floodgates for us to get more Funko POP Album box sets featuring the likes of Stillwater from "Almost Famous," The Soggy Bottom Boys from "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" and Spinal Tap from "This Is Spinal Tap." This would also be a great way for Funko to re-release the Sex Bob-Omb figures from "Scott Pilgrim vs the World" that have skyrocketed in value on the secondary market.

Stay tuned to the Funko POP Instagram page to see what other Popapalooza figures get announced today.

"South Park" is streaming on HBO Max with new specials available Paramount+, where the show will become one of their streaming exclusives in 2025.