REDACTED Was Initially Taken Aback By The Request To Become The MCU's New Black Panther

This post contains spoilers for the plot of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

In August of 2020, the script for the next "Black Panther" movie was already written when the news hit that the beloved star of the first film, Chadwick Boseman, had passed away from colon cancer after being diagnosed four years prior. The tragic loss of the 43-year-old actor left the filmmakers behind "Wakanda Forever" in a tough spot: Were they to keep the plot the same and simply recast the role of T'Challa, or should they have T'Challa die and let another character take up the Black Panther mantle in the film?

As those who've seen the movie are now aware, director Ryan Coogler and his co-writer Joe Robert Cole chose the latter option. "Wakanda Forever" opens with T'Challa dying of an unspecified terminal illness, focusing on his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) as she tries in vain to save his life. The rest of the film follows Shuri as she tries to move past the loss of her brother, eventually deciding to take his place as Wakanda's new Black Panther, despite having dismissed it as an outdated relic since her brother's death.

"[Shuri] just felt like the most organic storytelling choice," said Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore, speaking to Marvel.com. "We had a performer that we knew could carry that if she agreed to do it. We didn't really explore other options that thoroughly because this just felt like the right thing to do."