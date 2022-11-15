Star Trek: Prodigy's Dee Bradley Baker On The Evolution Of Murf [Exclusive Interview]

What does a script look like when dealing with a pre-lingual character?

[I have access] to the full script so that I can see what is being said, and so that I know what is playing out. Because everything Murf is saying or emoting or emitting is in relation to the context of the story that's playing out. Much of what he's doing vocally is as if he were in a conversation. It's as if he's saying, "What is that?" Or, "Put me down," or, "I'm hungry," or, "No, no, no, no, no." But there's [interpretation] beneath that, that's always laid out in the context of the script and what the other characters are saying and what's happening in the scene.

Do you write your own "stand in" lines of dialogue for certain moments? Are there brackets of meaning, directions in the script?

Well, what I essentially do is a working — we're clear on what it would be if it were English words. So I'm clear on that as I throw out little variations of, [eagerly] "Wait for me!" Or it's, [plaintive] "Wait for me," or, [sad] "Wait for me," so that the spin on that fits just right with everything else around that. We collaboratively paint the head of that pin, and then I get one that they like the best.

When you delve into a franchise as storied as "Star Trek" or "Star Wars," how much do you immerse yourself in extended lore? "Star Trek" is pretty vast and there's a lot to be learned.

The show is a fresh start with a fresh angle. So I don't need to do a deep dive into any older iteration of "Star Trek." I'm very familiar with the original "Star Trek." And then "Next Generation," I watched a lot of that. And the best thing is with this, or with most any show like this, is it's well-written. It really all comes down to starting from a good script where the relationships are clear, the action is obvious, and then the actor just positions their imagination. So it's really more of looking at the immediate script and then collaborating the tone and the specifics of intent with the showrunners who are directing you. That's more of how it plays out in a [recording] session.