Weruche Opia And Chris O'Dowd Are The Very Definition Of Cool In Slumberland [Exclusive Interview]

I was just speaking with [director] Francis [Lawrence], who said the script was written before the pandemic. That kind of surprised me, because Philip has that line about how he never even has to leave his building, and he rarely does. Did the experience of living through the pandemic inform your performance at all?

O'Dowd: It certainly informed my wish to do the film, because this character is, like you say ... he would have loved the pandemic, I think, Philip. The idea that he could have been forced to remove himself from all society and civilization and obsess with his tools and his job is exactly what a character like that wants. I think he's probably got self-esteem issues and he doesn't know necessarily how to impress people, and he's estranged from his family, so he's alone. But as an actor, as me personally, I love the idea of starting that way — of that's your starting off point, and we know where he is going to go. Because it was very much my mindset at the time we were shooting in Toronto and it was very Covid-y and all of that kind of stuff. We didn't really get to meet each other very much because it was what it was, and this character gets to live again. And so that was very attractive.

Did it also inform the relationship between Nemo and Philip? There's a bit near the beginning where he goes, "Do you need a hug or anything?" They seemed to be very physically distant, as well as emotionally distant, from each other.

O'Dowd: I think that's right, and I wanted to make sure that we weren't overly comfortable with each other at the very start. Which is a tricky kind of a thing to do because you want [to be], particularly if you're a gregarious person — and I'm usually surrounded by loads of children, I have lots of nieces and nephews, so it's a lot of that, usually just people climbing all over me. But I wanted it all to be weird at the start. Or not weird, but not yet comfortable, I suppose. And not yet — just excitingly awkward, I think, is where some of the most beautiful stuff is.