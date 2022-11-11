Is That Studio Ghibli/Lucasfilm Collaboration Going To Be About Grogu?

Yesterday, we received the huge news that Studio Ghibli was going to do some sort of collaboration with Lucasfilm, in what could be the biggest Ghibli news since Miyazaki un-retired for the tenth time. Speculation on what shape that collaboration could be was all the rage on the internet, with thoughts of an "Indiana Jones" animated movie, a "Star Wars" movie, a segment on the upcoming second season of "Star Wars: Visions," or the worst possible outcome: anything directed by Goro Miyazaki.

The prospect of any sort of Goro-less Ghibli/Lucasfilm collaboration is very exciting. "Star Wars" is often at its best when it is animated, as the medium is perfectly equipped to capture the full magic and fantasy of the universe created by George Lucas. "The Clone Wars," and "Star Wars: Visions" proved this, which managed to both expand what we thought of the franchise with poignant and thematically complex stories, but also with stunning visuals that go beyond what live-action could even approximate. Even something based on "Willow," or "Indiana Jones," but done through the lens of a Ghibli animated film could be incredibly exciting and visually unique.

Though there is still nothing official just yet, the plot just thickened, with Ghibli teasing that the collaboration will be set in a galaxy far, far away. Not only that, but it may be centered on the 50-year-old baby Jedi that captured the world's heart with a single coo: Grogu.