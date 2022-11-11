Star Wars Bits: The Acolyte, Studio Ghibli, Andor, Tales Of The Jedi, And More!

On the hellscape known as Twitter, Studio Ghibli — the legendary Japanese animation studio behind "My Neighbor Totoro," "Spirited Away," and "Howl's Moving Castle" — dropped a video teasing an upcoming collaboration with Lucasfilm.

The safest assumption is that Studio Ghibli is involved with Season 2 of "Star Wars: Visions," Lucasfilm's anime anthology series, or the "Grogu and the Dust Bunnies" short we've heard about via Star Wars News Net.

It's possible this collaboration is a "Star Wars" animated movie or series, or it may not be related to "Star Wars" at all — imagine an "Indiana Jones" animated film from Studio Ghibli with Short Round as the main character! Whatever it is, may this be the beginning of a beautiful friendship between these two storytelling giants.