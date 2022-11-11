Our Universe Trailer: Morgan Freeman Narrates The History Of Everything
When you need someone to narrate the history of the universe — and Mel Brooks is busy — you might as well go with Morgan Freeman. Not only has Freeman played God in "Bruce Almighty" and "Evan Almighty," but he's also told "The Story of God" and "The Story of Us" for National Geographic.
In "Our Universe," Freeman is lending his voice to a new six-part nature documentary series for Netflix. As the title implies, this series is even bigger in scope than "The Story of Us." It's looking back at the whole history of the universe and how 13.8 billion years have led us to this moment.
Freeman also narrated the Oscar-winning documentary "March of the Penguins," and while I'm not a wildlife expert, I think you might spot some brown penguins in the "Our Universe" trailer. For anyone who enjoyed seeing cosmic events recreated with special effects in Terrence Malick's "Voyage of Time," but wished the movie had been narrated by Detective Somerset instead of Detective Mills (as in, Freeman and Brad Pitt's "Seven" characters), this Netflix series might be right up your alley. Check out the trailer for "Our Universe" below.
Our Universe trailer: billions of years in the making
"In the lives of every creature on Earth," Freeman narrates, "there are echoes of events that occurred a long, long time ago, events of unimaginable scale and violent beauty that connect all living things." And in the life of every TV or movie synopsis, apparently, there are echoes of previous taglines.
Netflix's official synopsis for "Our Universe" evokes the tagline for "Jurassic Park," billing it as, "An epic tale 13.8 billion years in the making." It sees your "adventure 65 million years in the making," Steven Spielberg, and is ready to sweeten the pot from millions to billions. Here's the synopsis in full:
Narrated by Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman, comes an epic tale 13.8 billion years in the making. Blending stunning wildlife footage with eye-popping cosmic special effects, this six-part series takes viewers on a fascinating adventure to explore the connections that drive our natural world. From the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle, Our Universe uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern camera and CGI technology bring the audience up close and personal with some of the most iconic, charismatic animals on Earth.
"Our Universe" is coming to Netflix just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, on November 22, 2022.