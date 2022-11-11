Our Universe Trailer: Morgan Freeman Narrates The History Of Everything

When you need someone to narrate the history of the universe — and Mel Brooks is busy — you might as well go with Morgan Freeman. Not only has Freeman played God in "Bruce Almighty" and "Evan Almighty," but he's also told "The Story of God" and "The Story of Us" for National Geographic.

In "Our Universe," Freeman is lending his voice to a new six-part nature documentary series for Netflix. As the title implies, this series is even bigger in scope than "The Story of Us." It's looking back at the whole history of the universe and how 13.8 billion years have led us to this moment.

Freeman also narrated the Oscar-winning documentary "March of the Penguins," and while I'm not a wildlife expert, I think you might spot some brown penguins in the "Our Universe" trailer. For anyone who enjoyed seeing cosmic events recreated with special effects in Terrence Malick's "Voyage of Time," but wished the movie had been narrated by Detective Somerset instead of Detective Mills (as in, Freeman and Brad Pitt's "Seven" characters), this Netflix series might be right up your alley. Check out the trailer for "Our Universe" below.