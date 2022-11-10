Chris Rock Stand-Up Special Will Stream Live On Netflix

I can remember watching a 22-year-old Rock on HBO's "Uptown Comedy Express" hosted by Uncle Ray Murphy and howling at his painfully perceptive bit about boxers being more dangerous based on their racial background. He wasn't just out for yuks. He had something to say and didn't care who he ticked off.

Rock struggled through the early 1990s, washing out at "Saturday Night Live" and treading water on the nearing-cancellation "In Living Color," before he went scorched earth with his landmark 1996 HBO special "Bring the Pain." In terms of impact, this was probably the most uproariously controversial hour of stand-up since Bill Hicks at his peak. Suddenly, "salad tossing" entered the vernacular.

Rock was a comedy superstar, which meant Hollywood wanted a piece of him. Anyone this explosively funny should be able to effortlessly segue into filmmaking like Richard Pryor, Steve Martin, or Eddie Murphy (Rock's mentor). It wasn't that easy, partially because Rock was ambitious. He tried to remake Harry Segall's "Heaven Can Wait," which had been done brilliantly by Alexander Hall and Warren Beatty, and rolled snake eyes. To his credit, he never wrote or directed a phoned-in film. "Head of State," "I Think I Love My Wife," and "Top Five" are all thoughtful comedies that miss the mark for varying reasons.

When Rock stumbled in movies, he could always return to the stage to remind us how incisive he is as an observer of social behavior and racial injustice. He's never succumbed to the meanness of Dave Chappelle's TERF material, so as we navigate a bizarre world where prominent artists and athletes like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving espouse antisemitic, Black Israelite nonsense, I'm curious to get his perspective. It's possible we need Chris Rock now more than ever.