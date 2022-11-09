The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday Special Trailer: Familiar Faces Fire Up Festive Treats

After the popularity of "The Great British Bake Off" expanded around the globe following its arrival on Netflix, there was an explosion in reality baking competition shows across streaming platforms. In a win for the streaming wars, The Roku Channel won the rights to air "The Great American Baking Show," the official American spin-off of the beloved British original. With winter just around the corner, the streamer has announced the series will be hosting a celebrity holiday special with players competing for charity. Here's what Roku had to say in their official announcement:

"This holiday season, 'The Great American Baking Show' co-hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry take audiences into the iconic tent for a spectacular, celebrity-filled holiday special. Six celebrity bakers fire up a holiday storm, as they whisk, bake, and fake their way to impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Chloe Fineman, Oscar-winner Nat Faxon, Emmy-nominee D'Arcy Carden, social media star Liza Koshy, Super Bowl winner Marshawn Lynch, and comedian Joel Kim Booster put on their aprons and turn on their ovens, as they compete for the coveted cake stand and Star Baker crown."

Give whoever was in charge of casting "The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday Special" a raise and some sort of plaque to hang in the Roku Channel headquarters, because imagining this array of hilarious personalities having to share a kitchen is a better gift than anything I could have asked Santa to bring this year.