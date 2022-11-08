The Cast Of Mythic Quest On The New GrimPop Set And Ian And Poppy's Creative Love Story [Exclusive Interview]

I love that "Mythic Quest" has always seen kind of creative partnership as a form of love, and I think that's even more apparent this season. I'm curious, especially for Charlotte, have you been consciously playing the role as a sort of creative love story?

Nicdao: I love the way that you put that. Yes.

Hakim: That is –- yes!

Nicdao: A hundred percent. That's exactly how I see it. It is a will they/won't they, but not romantic. It's about will they/won't they create something great? Will they/won't they find a healthy way to work together? Will they/won't they remain friends? And I feel the stakes of that, especially in this season. They've really taken a huge risk. They've left behind their sure success to pursue Poppy's idea, and I don't think that the problem is that they're not capable, in terms of the skills that they have, of building a legacy as important as Mythic Quest. It's whether they're capable, emotionally, of doing it together.

Yeah. That makes sense. When it comes to Dana and Poppy, as well, I appreciate how layered that relationship gets in season 3, even if it's not always perfect. How did you two see the dynamic between your characters?

Hakim: Yeah, between Dana and Poppy, it really catches you by surprise, in a way, because you know that Dana looks up to Poppy. She respects her. She loves that she's a woman in gaming, and she's a boss at what she does and a genius. And so the way that relationship unfolded for us — well, one, our writers are incredible, so it's all on the page for us. And we're really close friends, so the chemistry was just naturally there. We hadn't really worked together in the previous seasons, and we got to really dive in this season and have so much fun.

Nicdao: Yeah, I mean, I think that when you are close and when you already do have sort of a rapport in the outside world, it makes it easier to dive in and take risks and play around and be a little bit cheeky when you're in this thing together.

Hakim: Yes.