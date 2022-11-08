Weird's 'Yankovic Bump' Has The Real-Life Numbers To Back It Up

The creators of "Weird," the Weird Al fake-biopic that was released last week on Roku, have been very open about the fact that they didn't do much research before writing the script. As Al Yankovic himself will tell you, his life wasn't quite "interesting enough" to "merit a Hollywood biopic," so they decided to make a movie that was completely, utterly disinterested in being accurate to his experience at all.

There were some nuggets of truth in the film, however. A door-to-door accordion salesman actually did show up at Al's door, for one thing; it's just that Al's father didn't beat the salesman halfway to death shortly after he walked inside the home. Perhaps more noticeable is that the "Yankovic bump," which the movie makes into a major plot point, was also a real thing. Artists of the original songs truly did tend to receive a boost in record sales after Weird Al parodied their songs.

Unfortunately no, Weird Al and Madonna were never a couple in real life, but Madonna did in fact want Al to make a parody of her song, "Like a Virgin." As Al recounted at a recent New York Comic Con panel, Madonna had "wondered aloud" to a "mutual friend" if Weird Al could make a parody song called "Like a Surgeon," which Al agreed was a good idea. (The rest is history.)