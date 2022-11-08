Succession Star Jeremy Strong Nearly Played Captain America's Pre-Super Soldier Body

Jeremy Strong, the portrayer of everyone's favorite sadboy failson on "Succession," has been accused of taking himself too seriously before. While he takes a lot of issue with that accusation, the seriousness with which he takes his craft has partially led to his career renaissance in the past few years, with his starring role on "Succession" as the centerpiece.

Many pinpoint the point at which his career really took off as when he played a major role in Adam McKay's 2015 flick, "The Big Short," which helped land him the role on the McKay-led HBO series. But according to a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Strong almost got what could have been his big break in a very different kind of movie, "Captain America; The First Avenger."

Anybody who knows Strong's work would probably agree that he doesn't exactly seem like a Marvel Cinematic Universe type of guy. For a dude who famously takes himself seriously, the world full of Whedon-esque quips doesn't exactly seem up his alley. But in the Sunday Times interview, Strong reveals that he was offered the role of Chris Evans' pre-super soldier serum body double.

"They needed someone to play Captain America's young body, before he turns into a superhero. They said they needed a transformational actor and would use CGI to put the actual actor's face and voice over my own."

Strong heavily considered it, but ultimately turned the role down.