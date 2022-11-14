Bones And All Star Taylor Russell On Finding Love Within The Horror [Exclusive Interview]

Let's talk a little bit about Maren. She's such a fascinating character to be a protagonist. She's sympathetic and likable, yet she has these urges that can harm and kill others. How did you approach playing Maren and that tenuous moral tightrope that she has to walk throughout the movie?

How did I do that? I don't know. I have no idea. Well, one thing that was on my side was time. I had a lot of time to prepare. Luca came into my atmosphere in, I think, September, and we shot the movie in May. So I had that much time to think about it and meditate on the themes and what she wanted to say through me and vice versa. So, that was very helpful. That was very, very, very helpful to be with her for that long before actually putting it on screen or it being recorded.

Then for me, this time around, what's so fascinating about acting, I find the more I do it is that it's so different every single time, what you need to prepare for any given person. And with her, I spent a lot of time in nature and just being outside, leaving my phone in the car or whatever, and just laying on the grass or having my ear to the grass and listening and just being still and feeling ... I wanted to feel like that all the harshness of any sort of material that the world produced was on my side. If everything else wasn't, that that was. So, that's an abstract answer, but that's the one that's that I'm thinking of right now.

That's a lovely answer, thank you. A much easier question: The scenes where Maren gives into her cannibalistic instincts and begins to feed, what were you eating?

Yes. On a very practical note, Luca said that we were eating corn syrup. But I know that I wasn't, because I remember the incredible effects team and the team who were handling all of that sort of stuff told me that it was maraschino cherries, dark chocolate, and Fruit Roll-Ups. If that sounds good to you, cool. If it doesn't, fair enough. But it was very sweet and tasty than anything else maybe you could imagine.

Let's talk about you and Timothée. You two have an incredible chemistry that carries the film through to its bloody ending. Was this chemistry clear from the start when you first met, or was it something that you had to figure out to build together?

Well, we had known each other for a little while, and there were other projects that were being talked about, but that never came to fruition. I knew that it was going to be him immediately. I think he's the only person maybe that I knew was going to be a part of it when Luca brought it to me. So I was just so happy because we had acted together, even though nobody had seen it before, but we had.

So I knew that it was just going to be a creative relationship that a lot would be birthed from. So, that was good. And we also had a lot of time to spend prior. We did a camera test together where we were our characters, and we had done a script read-through in L.A. with Luca on Zoom. So we got to dissect things a lot there. And we work in a similar way in terms of just allowing whatever is there to be there and letting it shift and move any ideas that we have around what we thought it could be. That's a good connective tissue to have with somebody and was present between him and I.