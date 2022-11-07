How Mice Influenced The Score For The White Lotus Season 2

There's a lot to like about "The White Lotus," between its sharp writing, superb casting, and incisive criticisms of the richest folks in our society. But one part of the show that's been a standout since its premiere has been its score.

Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer's score in the show's first season was heavily percussive and intense, creating an atmosphere of tension highlighted by its Hawaiian tribal accents. It made every scene feel almost scary, like every scene was about to be interrupted by a sudden tiger attack. The show used the music's intensity to turn every one of the character's social interactions into more animalistic encounters, playing off one of the season's main themes, that humans are deep down just monkeys.

The show's second season, which is now two episodes deep, has been a big shift from the first. With an almost all-new cast and a brand-new location, the season seems to be exploring an entirely different set of themes. For this new, self-contained story, it makes sense to also update the show's score, and so Tapia de Veer and his longtime collaborator, Kim Neundorf, set out to put a new spin on the old music.

Some of the changes were likely easier to decide on than others. The pair replaced the first season's more Hawaiian, island-based accents with things like classical piano that better matched up with the show's new location, Sicily. But, at the behest of the show's creator, Mike White, another huge change in the show's musical accompaniment was based on the idea of "mice in trouble," according to an IndieWire interview with Tapia de Veer.