Zootopia+ Trailer: Get To Know The Mammals Of Zootopia On Disney+

This absolutely looks like a "Zootopia" series tailored to the Disney+ audience. It seems faithfully cut from the same cloth as the movie, though without putting all of the focus on the characters we already know quite well, such as Judy Hopps. We get a vague idea of the different stories that will be included without giving too much away. The sloths at dinner appear to be the early frontrunner for the best of the bunch. The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"Zootopia+" heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar-winning feature film's most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who's full of surprises.

Now, on the one hand, it makes every bit of sense for Disney to make a streaming show based on a big hit. This is something the studio has done for years, though Disney Channel may have been the logical destination for a small-screen spin-off in the past. What amazes me, however, is the fact that we now have a streaming series on the way and a sequel to the movie itself isn't happening. That is some baffling business from this onlooker's point of view.

Disney is (or maybe was?) the best in the business at capitalizing on success. "Frozen," a gigantic hit, paved the way for "Frozen II," an even bigger hit. "Finding Nemo," similarly, gave way to "Finding Dory." "Zootopia" made $1 billion and should absolutely have had a sequel by now. Sure, this show might keep the kids happy for a bit on Disney+, but it's no substitute for that kind of money in ticket sales. But I digress.

"Zootopia+" debuts on Disney+ on November 9, 2022.