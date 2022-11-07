The Art Of Star Wars: The High Republic Preview: Creating The Dreaded Drengir [Exclusive]

Tomorrow, "The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic (Volume One)" by Kristin Baver (with a foreword by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy) hits newsstands. "The High Republic" was unique among Disney's "Star Wars" publishing goals in that they brought in artists like Ian McCaig to do a blue sky development phase with a whole writing team. It's not something that's been done before, and this book documents a lot of the iteration and thought behind the visuals we've been seeing across the program. It was a useful tool to unite the writers and comic book artists into a single vision as they told their stories. It's also served to create a cohesion in design for readers, allowing us to have a unified view of what we were supposed to imagine in a universe as concerned with canon and accuracy as the entirety of "Star Wars."

For those who haven't read "The High Republic," you'll still find something in this book to enjoy. Like any behind the scenes document of a "Star Wars" project, it's full of curious tales and gorgeous artwork from a galaxy far, far away.

Disney was kind enough to offer us an exclusive preview of this two-page spread about the Drengir, one of the chief antagonists of the Jedi in the era.