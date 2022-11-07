Black Adam Pulls A Hat Trick At The Box Office, One Piece Film: Red Brings Out The Anime Crowd

It was one of those relative "calm-before-the-storm" weekends at the box office, with many in the industry awaiting the arrival of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" this week, which will undoubtedly put a great deal of meat in seats. This past weekend, however, "Black Adam" got to enjoy one more (albeit modest) stay atop the charts, while "One Piece Film: Red" once again proved that anime is increasingly viable in the U.S. Meanwhile, horror movies crossed milestones, and Oscar hopefuls continued to disappoint. Let's dig into the numbers, shall we?

In its third weekend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" earned another $18.5 million, per Box Office Mojo. That represents a mere 32.6% decline from the prior weekend, which is good. Though that had far more to do with an utter lack of direct competition. "Black Panther" will smother the competition this upcoming weekend and the latest DC Comics adaptation will probably see a hefty decline. But any movie that gets to enjoy three weekends topping the charts in a row should be considered lucky and, more than that, probably a success. But success is relative.

"Black Adam" has a reported $190 million production budget. It has, to date, taken in a few nickels shy of $320 million globally. With a price tag like that, Warner Bros. almost certainly was looking for a finish closer to $500 million – if not more. And yet, here we are. I don't envy DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran in trying to figure out what to do with Black Adam next.