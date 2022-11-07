Jimmy Kimmel Will Host The Oscars Again

While it'll be hard to top Bob Hope's Oscar hosting record, it looks like Jimmy Kimmel will be attempting to do so. That's because the late-night host has been confirmed to host the 95th annual Academy Awards in 2023, marking his third time in the role. He had previously hosted the prestigious ceremony in 2017 and 2018, the former of which went down in infamy after a backstage card mix-up caused confusion over whether "Moonlight" or "La La Land" won Best Picture.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," wrote Kimmel in a statement (via Vanity Fair) on the hiring. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

The last time Kimmel hosted an awards ceremony was at the 2020 Emmys. Allow us to remind you that that ceremony involved presenters physically standing outside of the homes of nominees, the result of which was awkwardly documented by Ramy Youssef.