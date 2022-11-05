The Machine Teaser: Bert Kreischer Brings His Russian Mafia Story To The Big Screen

Sometimes, comedians tell stories that are much too funny to be true. Surely no one's life actually contains mind-boggling hijinks, quotable one-liners, and situations that so carefully toe the line between hilarious and life-threatening? And yet, Bert Kreischer walks among us, living a life that sounds more akin to an R-rated comedy than reality. Which is why it makes so much sense that his stories keep getting grafted onto the big screen.

Here's where it started: when Kreischer was in college in the late '90s, he became the topic of a Rolling Stone article that dubbed him "the top partyer at the Number One Party School." That story not only gave him the push he needed to move to NYC and pursue a career in stand-up comedy but also served as the inspiration for National Lampoon's Van Wilder. Just like that — thanks to some Hollywood magic — Kreischer's life became a movie. But unbeknownst to the millions of fans who enjoyed the college comedy, the Van Wilder movies don't even include the craziest story from Kreischer's party days. As wild as things got on his Florida college campus, nothing holds a candle to what went down when young Kreischer studied abroad in Russia.

Through a series of hilarious events (and with the help of a lot of vodka), Kreischer lived the story of a lifetime: he befriended the Russian mafia and helped them rob a train. Kreischer told this story years later in his comedy special, "The Machine," and that segment quickly went viral, becoming a career-defining moment for him. The result? Legendary films optioned the rights to Kreischer's story and voilà! Once again, a film has been made detailing one of the wildest college stories the world has ever seen.