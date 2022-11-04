Exclusive All Jacked Up And Full Of Worms Clip Asks: Do You Wanna Do Worms With Me?

"All Jacked Up and Full of Worms" is a bizarre, psychedelic ride that has to be seen to be believed, and the short clip above shares an idea of just how wild and weird things are going to get. Apparently in order to "do worms," you can eat them or snort them, neither of which sound particularly pleasant, but the effects are enough to change someone's life. Confused yet? Here's the official synopsis:

Roscoe, a janitor for a scuzzy love motel, whose girlfriend has brought another man home for strange rituals, drifts through life until he discovers a hidden stash of powerful hallucinogenic worms. Guided by visions of a giant floating Worm, he encounters Benny, a moped enthusiast trying to manifest a baby from an inanimate sex doll. They fall in love with doing worms together on a downward spiral into the primordial ooze.

"All Jacked Up and Full of Worms" premiered at the 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival before doing a festival tour, including stops at Fantastic Fest, the Chicago International Film Festival, and the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. Phillip Andre Botello ("The Art of Self-Defense") stars as Roscoe, who leads audiences on a scuzzy and strange journey into the world of hallucinogenic worms as a junkie just trying to find his next fix. The movie also stars Trevor Dawkins, Betsey Brown, Eva Fellows, Mike Lopez, Carol Rhyu, and Sammy Arechar.

Films this bonkers and bizarre only come along every so often, so if you're a fan of the freaky make sure to check out "All Jacked Up and Full of Worms" when it hits streaming on November 8, 2022.