Sparks Are Making A New Original Musical Called X-Crucior

Fans of Sparks, rejoice! Not only will we be getting our favorite band's 27th album next year, they also have another cinematic project in the works. After using their mad genius to concoct last year's utterly singular "Annette" with French auteur Leos Carax, Ron and Russell Mael, have begun work on a new, original movie-musical called "X-Crucior." The film will be brought to us by Focus Features, who distributed last year's terrific documentary about the band called "The Sparks Brothers," directed by Edgar Wright.

As to what "X-Crucior" will be about, that information is currently being kept under wraps, but in their announcement, Focus describes the film as a "musical epic." Frankly, that's all I need to hear. We also do not know who will be coming on to direct the project, but the Maels will be serving as writers, composers, and executive producers. Along with the Maels, Focus' Kirsta Higgs will be overseeing the production from the studio level. I would hope for a reunion with Leos Carax after "Annette," or perhaps Edgar Wright finally making an actual musical, but I trust anyone who Sparks chooses to creatively collaborate with.