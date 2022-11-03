Toho Announces A New Godzilla Movie For 2023

Today is Godzilla Day, a day to remember those who were lost to the mighty kaiju who just loves to destroy Tokyo, a day to celebrate and be thankful for the giant lizard monster that has saved Tokyo and the world just as many times as he's destroyed it, and a day to re-watch the original "Godzilla" film, released this day in 1954.

Though Godzilla has never really gone away, he is enjoying a bit of a resurgence. There are the new American films that expanded the world of Toho's kaiju in baffling, but also exhilarating ways, and also what may very well be the best "Godzilla" movie in decades: "Shin Godzilla." That movie in particular — the third reboot of the franchise — co-directed by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, brought a level of human perspective, political and social commentary, and satire we hadn't seen in a long time, plus a new redesign for the big boy with an absurdly and comically large tail as well as the cutest (or weirdest) googly eyes.

Of course, nothing can be left well enough alone, and studios will inevitably try again and again to replicate the success of the good films rather than accept they can't be copied. So, much like the kaiju that forced Godzilla to return time and time again only to be utterly destroyed by him, it seems Toho is trying its hand at making a new "Godzilla."