A Quiet Place: Day One Will Star Lupita Nyong'o

The "A Quiet Place" franchise just got a major dose of star power as Paramount Pictures looks to expand the scope of the horror series beyond the main films. The spin-off that has been in the works for some time now, titled "A Quiet Place: Day One" (did somebody say prequel?), has locked in its first star in the form of Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o ("Black Panther," "Us"). Off to a very good start with this one, it would seem.

As reported by Deadline, Nyong'o has been tapped to star in the spin-off, though details on her character were not disclosed. Plot details for the film are also being kept firmly under wraps for the time being, though that title is not exactly subtle. It seems we're going back to the day when the deadly alien monsters with excellent hearing first invaded our world. Michael Sarnoski ("Pig") is directing the film, which started with an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two installments.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller are on board to produce the film alongside Krasinski. Currently, it is not believed that any of the stars from the first two movies, including Emily Blunt, will return. Though that could change as things come together.