A Quiet Place: Day One Will Star Lupita Nyong'o
The "A Quiet Place" franchise just got a major dose of star power as Paramount Pictures looks to expand the scope of the horror series beyond the main films. The spin-off that has been in the works for some time now, titled "A Quiet Place: Day One" (did somebody say prequel?), has locked in its first star in the form of Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o ("Black Panther," "Us"). Off to a very good start with this one, it would seem.
As reported by Deadline, Nyong'o has been tapped to star in the spin-off, though details on her character were not disclosed. Plot details for the film are also being kept firmly under wraps for the time being, though that title is not exactly subtle. It seems we're going back to the day when the deadly alien monsters with excellent hearing first invaded our world. Michael Sarnoski ("Pig") is directing the film, which started with an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two installments.
Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller are on board to produce the film alongside Krasinski. Currently, it is not believed that any of the stars from the first two movies, including Emily Blunt, will return. Though that could change as things come together.
Lupita Nyong'o is becoming a scream queen
Nyong'o has been firmly on Hollywood's A-list for some time now, dating back to her huge Oscar win in "12 Years a Slave." Her turn as Nakia in "Black Panther," one of the biggest superhero movies ever, certainly helped as well. Next up for Nyong'O is the much-anticipated sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which hits theaters on November 11.
But the actress has been making a strong case that she is a modern scream queen. Nyong'o starred in the lead role in Jordan Peele's hit "Us," a terrifying performance that many feel deserved an Oscar nomination. She also starred in the horror/comedy "Little Monsters." Now? She's boarding arguably the most promising horror franchise running today.
"A Quiet Place" earned a staggering $334 million worldwide against a mere $17 million budget, not to mention the rave reviews it earned. That paved the way for 2021's "A Quiet Place: Part II," which was one of the first movies that helped get theaters back on their feet in the aftermath of the pandemic. It did gangbusters business as well, pulling in $296 million. In addition to this spin-off, Paramount is working on a proper third installment, which Krasinski is expected to direct.
"A Quiet Place: Day One" is currently set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.