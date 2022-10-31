Elisabeth Moss Didn't Want To Work On A New Series When She Joined The Handmaid's Tale

Most actors can be proud to say they've embodied one all-time-great TV character in their lifetime, but by my count, Elisabeth Moss has played at least four. In the late '90s and early aughts, she was Zoey Bartlet, the president's daughter on "The West Wing." A year after that series ended, she started her run on "Mad Men," where her ad writer Peggy Olson became a more beloved character than most any of the show's titular men. Finally, she took on two tough-as-nails roles, first as traumatized detective Robin in "Top of the Lake," and then as hero June Osborne in the dystopian series "The Handmaid's Tale."

It's a stacked small-screen career, one that seems like it doesn't leave much breathing room for the Emmy winner. But according to the actress herself, great projects are hard to resist. Moss appeared on the Smartless podcast this week, where she spoke about what it was like to join "The Handmaid's Tale." The series, now in its fifth season (its sixth will be it's last), began in early 2017, at a time when the country was especially receptive to its story about a government that treats women like property.

Before she signed on, though, Moss apparently worried about committing to another series so soon after her last one wrapped up. "I had read the book years ago, but didn't really remember it that well," Moss shared. "So I read the script with fresh eyes, which was great, and 'Mad Men' only finished a year before or something, so I really didn't intend to get into another series." The seven-season run of "Mad Men" was undoubtedly acclaimed, but also a major time commitment, especially when Moss went to film "Top of the Lake" between seasons.