Before You Die, You Hear The Ring Vinyl Soundtrack From Waxwork Records

It is very easy to underestimate the importance of a good, spooky horror soundtrack. Sound effects get all the glory for creating effective scares that make us jump out of our seats, but a great horror soundtrack can keep us up all night and make a horror movie iconic. After all, what would "Jaws" be without John Williams? What would "Suspiria" be if the gorgeous visuals weren't accompanied by the sounds of Goblin? Or "The Exorcist" without that 15-second bit from the absurdly long "Tubular Bells?"

Though it's hard to forget the sight of the iconic Sadako coming out of the TV, props should also be given to Hans Zimmer and his rare horror movie score in Gore Verbinski's "The Ring." Eclipsed by the long-lasting success of his "Gladiator" and coming out before Zimmer's one-two punch of "Madagascar" and "Batman Begins," his score for "The Ring" never quite enjoyed the level of attention it deserved.

Thankfully, just because you absolutely shouldn't hit play on a cursed VHS tape doesn't mean you can't listen to Zimmer's soundtrack on repeat without fear of a creepy girl crawling out of your record player to kill you a week later. That is because Waxwork Records, a company regularly featured on this site for their great releases of movie soundtracks, is giving Hans Zimmer's "The Ring" score the vinyl treatment.