Ke Huy Quan Took His Fanny-Pack Combat Training For Everything Everywhere All At Once Very Seriously

One of the most rewarding things to come out of the phenomenal success of "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is witnessing the glorious renaissance of actor Ke Huy Quan ("The Goonies," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom").

A24's highest grossing film is an engrossing action fantasy that transports Quan's character Waymond Wang and his family into a world-saving expedition spread across multiple dimensions. At its heart, "Everything Everywhere" is really all about possibilities. After his stellar performance, Quan has a seemingly endless number of options and his career could go in a number of different directions. For now, Quan will be seen next in season 2 of "Loki," which is rather fitting since the Marvel series also deals with the myriad of possibilities within the multiverse.

Quan does it all in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," playing multiple versions of the same character. The Waymond Wang in our world is a quiet, unassuming family man running a struggling laundromat with the help of his wife Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh); Alpha-Waymond, his multiverse counterpart, is a martial arts master who can easily navigate the complex paths of the multiverse.

Both characters come together in a pivotal action scene early on when Alpha-Waymond verse-jumps into Waymond, allowing him to gain fighting skills that help him and his family escape the clutches of some security guards. However, the only weapon Waymond has in his arsenal is a fanny-pack.

In the December 2022 issue of Empire, Quan talked about being nervous to film the fanny-pack fight scene even with his martial arts background. "I studied Taekwondo for many years," Quan said. "But the style of the fanny-pack fight is called 'Wushu Rope Dart.' It's a completely different style."