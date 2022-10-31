Animator Lee Hardcastle On Producing His Surreal Rick And Morty Halloween Special [Exclusive Interview]

So the first time I saw your work was "The Simpsons" couch gag spoof, which I really loved. What are some key differences with the way you approach working on "The Simpsons" compared to "Rick and Morty?"

The Simpson videos are kind of like exercises. They're just ways for me to flex my creativity and not feel the pressure of trying to produce anything for anyone, but rather to just have a bit of fun and "stick it onto YouTube" sort of thing. And with the "Rick and Morty" thing, the difference with that is that I got approached and asked to do this "Rick and Morty" short film. And then I was suddenly in this different situation, this pressure of trying to produce something that it's like, not only do you want to be creative, but you want to actually produce something that people would like to see. I mean, it's a different kind of situation.

What was the extent of your interaction with the "Rick and Morty" show writers?

Oh, it was nothing. I had none, no interaction. Yeah, it was very strange, a very strange process, in a way that there wasn't very much feedback. They just sort of checked in every now and again, just had a look at what I was doing, read my scripts. And yeah, there wasn't much friction. I just did it. It felt very strange because I'm so used to being scrutinized, just so used to being told to do things differently, and there was none of that.

A lot of freedom with the creative process?

Yeah, too much freedom.

So clay animation is kind of well-known for being time intensive. How long did this short take you?

All in all, I think it was about a four-month project. I think there was about a month of that just sort of developing it and writing the script and storyboarding it. And then there must have been another month for that, which was post-production, and then two months of just building sets and animating and that sort of stuff. I think it was like three or four months.

How does that compare to some of your other projects?

It was a bit longer than what I'm used to doing. My other projects are usually two to five minutes long, like music videos. I'm used to just getting those projects done and then moving on to the next one. But this bigger one, there's just a lot more to think about. Takes a lot more energy, a lot more navigation. Yeah, it is completely different to the shortest stuff that you make.