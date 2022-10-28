JFK Biopic Coming From Armageddon Time Director James Gray

The largely autobiographical film "Armageddon Time" (read our review here) from director James Gray starring Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, and Anthony Hopkins arrives in theaters this weekend. Gray isn't wasting any time getting his next project off the ground, with Deadline reporting that MadRiver Pictures has hired Gray to direct a biopic about John F. Kennedy that will focus on the former president's military career. The as-yet-untitled project plans to follow a young JFK who longs to distinguish himself and prove his worth to his powerful father. The story will chronicle JFK's harrowing true adventures in WWII when a Japanese destroyer sank his patrol boat and left Kennedy and his men shipwrecked.

Gray, who just received a Gotham Awards nomination for Best Screenplay, will rewrite a script from Samuel Franco and Evan Kilgore. Pre-production on Gray's next film, "I Am Pilgrim," is currently underway, so production on the biopic will begin sometime next year.

"It's an honor to be on board this project with the fantastic producing team at MadRiver," remarked Gray. "JFK is a figure that's captivated the attention of the world for decades, as an American president, an ally of the Civil Rights movement, and a cultural icon. But this is a unique opportunity to sweep away the myth and explore a side we don't know at all."

Kennedy was always reluctant to glorify his actions and rarely mentioned his accolades, which included receiving a Purple Heart. A New Yorker article famously reported on JFK's bravery, helping to craft the legend of Camelot, and turn a young, unassuming soldier into an American icon.