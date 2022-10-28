Star Wars Bits: Andor, Tales Of The Jedi, Damon Lindelof, Galactic Pals, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, And More!
In this edition of Star Wars Bits:
- "Andor" Reviews & Breakdowns
- "Tales of the Jedi" Reactions
- A New "Star Wars" Movie?
- "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" Galactic Edition
- The "Star Wars" Podcast Round-Up
- And More!
Andor reviews & breakdowns
Above, Nerdist's Dan Casey breaks down everything you might have missed in this week's episode of "Andor."
Next, Alex at Star Wars Explained shares his thoughts on "Narkina 5."
On Live Action Star Wars, Ralph and James discuss the eighth episode of "Andor."
Tales of the Jedi reviews & reactions
"Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," a six-part animated short series, premiered on Disney+ this week.
Star Wars Explained provides a full breakdown and review of the series.
Dee Dyszn shares his thoughts on the series and how cool young Count Dooku is.
John Hoey with Star Wars News Net shares his impressions of the animated series.
For more "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" discussion, check out the latest episode of Star Wars Alliance.
A new Star Wars movie?
According to Deadline, Damon Lindelof (of HBO's "Watchmen" and "The Leftovers") is co-writing a new "Star Wars" movie with Justin Britt-Gibson (of "The Strain" and "Counterpart") and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy — who recently helmed two episodes of the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel" — is set to direct.
The Hollywood Reporter adds that Lindelof and Britt-Gibson were part of a secret two-week writers room in July, which included Patrick Somerville ("Station Eleven"), Rayna McClendon (Disney+'s upcoming "Willow" series), Andy Greenwald ("Briarpatch"), and others.
THR's sources say the film will take place after the events of 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and is intended as a stand-alone project, but could lead to more movies if successful. While not a continuation of the Skywalker saga, it could feature some characters from the sequel trilogy. Fingers crossed for a stoner comedy featuring Klaud and Babu Frik.
Star Wars: Galactic Pals
New episodes of "Star Wars Galactic Pals" are available at StarWarsKids.com. Watch the "Ortolan" episode above and be sure to check out the new "Porgs" episode.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
"LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition" will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 1!
The Galactic Edition includes six new DLC character packs, featuring characters from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation," "Star Wars: Rebels," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Andor," and "The Book of Boba Fett."
Check out the trailer above to get a glimpse at all the new characters, including Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Reva, Grand Inquisitor, Andor, Luthen Rael, Cad Bane, Cobb Vanth, Black Krrsantan, and many more.
"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation" character packs will be available starting November 1. The "Star Wars: Rebels" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" packs will be available beginning November 15, and the "Andor" and "The Book of Boba Fett" packs will be available starting November 29.
The Star Wars podcast round-up
On Blast Points Podcast, Jason and Gabe discuss the Count Dooku episodes of "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi."
"'Tales of the Jedi' is here and first we are talking all about the three incredible Count Dooku stories! We love the Count quite a bit, and these bite-size bits of Dooku have us going off the deep end with heavy 'Star Wars' thoughts. Good Dooku, masters and apprentices, Yaddle, Mundi's giant hood, and so much more!" Listen here.
On Talking Bay 94, host Brandon Wainerdi interviews Adria Arjona, the actress who plays Bix Caleen on "Andor." Listen here.
On Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin dive into "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi."
"Dave Filoni's passion project anthology of six shorts focusing on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku is here! We are so, so thrilled to finally be here to discuss this project. We dive deep into every single episode. Part 1 is our general reaction and some thoughts on the overall project; Part 2 we discuss Episodes 1-3; Part 3 is Episodes 4-6. All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers!" Listen here.
Pink Milk is a podcast in which hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk "Star Wars" through a queer lens. In their latest episode, the couple discusses all things "Andor." Listen here.
The Resistance Broadcast is the official "Star Wars" podcast of Star Wars News Net. Check out their episode all about the recent executive shake-up at Lucasfilm.
"A major shake-up has reportedly happened at Lucasfilm, with the Senior VP of live-action development, Michelle Rejwan, stepping down from the position. We discuss that story and what it could means for the future of live-action 'Star Wars,' while connecting dots using previous interviews, reports, etc." Listen here.
Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Listen here.
On Around the Galaxy, host Pete Fletzer is joined by author, screenwriter, and bestselling comic book & graphic novel writer Amanda Deibert. Listen here.
Star Wars Halloween costumes
Chase, aka That Gay Jedi, is back with a new video all about official (and some not-so-official) "Star Wars" Halloween costumes. Speaking of, did you see Chase's amazing Mark Hamill-inspired costume? It's quite simply FANTASTIC.
How did I do @MarkHamill? pic.twitter.com/K5vsWhtXMW
— That Gay Jedi 🏳️â€🌈 (@_thatgayjedi) October 25, 2022
Secrets of The Black Series
Landspeeder Luke has an interesting video about the hidden features of Star Wars: The Black Series action figures.
Hot Toys Mandalorian & Blurgg
Justin's Collection has an unboxing and review video of the Hot Toys Mandalorian & Blurrg sixth scale figure set.
Hot Toys booth tour
Speaking of Hot Toys, The Convor Call gives us a tour of the Hot Toys booth from this year's San Diego Comic-Con.
This Week! in Star Wars
And Finally, on This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away.
"This week in Star Wars, we celebrate the premiere of 'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi,' check out the key art for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, and report on episode 7 of 'Andor' streaming now on Disney+. Plus, the luminous Fiona Shaw stops by to chat about her role as Maarva Andor."