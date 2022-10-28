Star Wars Bits: Andor, Tales Of The Jedi, Damon Lindelof, Galactic Pals, LEGO Star Wars: ﻿The Skywalker Saga, And More!

According to Deadline, Damon Lindelof (of HBO's "Watchmen" and "The Leftovers") is co-writing a new "Star Wars" movie with Justin Britt-Gibson (of "The Strain" and "Counterpart") and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy — who recently helmed two episodes of the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel" — is set to direct.

The Hollywood Reporter adds that Lindelof and Britt-Gibson were part of a secret two-week writers room in July, which included Patrick Somerville ("Station Eleven"), Rayna McClendon (Disney+'s upcoming "Willow" series), Andy Greenwald ("Briarpatch"), and others.

THR's sources say the film will take place after the events of 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and is intended as a stand-alone project, but could lead to more movies if successful. While not a continuation of the Skywalker saga, it could feature some characters from the sequel trilogy. Fingers crossed for a stoner comedy featuring Klaud and Babu Frik.