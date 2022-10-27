Partake In Alamo Drafthouse's Huge Mondo Poster Auction, Maybe Get A Holy Grail, And Support A Good Cause

Here at /Film, we're big fans of collectible art that celebrates our favorite movies and TV shows. Among the many galleries out there that love pop culture art, Mondo is among the best. They're easily the most recognizable name in the game, and pretty much each and every one of their limited edition poster print releases is in demand. That's why collectors and pop culture aficionados pay attention whenever they have a massive sale that offers an opportunity to get ahold of some of the most rare and expensive posters from over the years. And one of those chances is almost over.

Mondo

Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a huge Mondo poster auction right now, featuring some of the most coveted pieces in their history. Artists like Tyler Stout, Kevin Tong (who created "The Dark Knight" above), Mike Mitchell, Phantom City Creative, Martin Ansen, Laurent Durieux, Olly Moss, Matt Taylor, and many more have dozens of posters in this sale. And the good news is you don't have to feel too bad about throwing down some serious cash in one of these auctions, because 100% of the proceeds will go to the Alamo Community Fund, dedicated to supporting charitable organizations in each of the communities where there is an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Get a taste of some of the posters up for auction below.