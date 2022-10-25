The Son Trailer: Hugh Jackman Leads Florian Zeller's Depression Drama

Meanwhile, Anthony Hopkins, playing Peter's own father, seems like an antagonistic presence. We only see him briefly here in the trailer, but he sits at the opposite end of an austere dining table as Peter and says, "You came to tell me what a good dad you are. What do you want, applause?" Although that casually cutting remark sounds like something his character from "The Father" would say, earlier reports that the actor will be playing the same character are apparently incorrect. Still, Zeller seems to be able to pull fantastic performances from his actors: Hopkins won an Oscar for "The Father," and /Film's review by Chris Evangelista singles out "The Son" as some of Jackman's best work to date.

Our review, though, also gets to the core of what makes this an already-polarizing film, as Evangelista notes that "The subject matter of 'The Son' all but guarantees a bad time at the movies," due to its commitment to being "so emotionally devastating and so accurate in its portrayal of depression." While the film certainly looks like a heartbreaker, I do question the way these teasers and trailers keep withholding the actual language of depression, making its central theme seem mysterious for no real reason. We'll find out soon enough whether or not it will strike audiences as sincere: Sony Pictures Classics' "The Son" is set for a limited theatrical release beginning on November 25, 2022.