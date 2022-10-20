Disney Imagineering Loses Its Longtime Leader As Bob Weis Steps Down After Four Decades

Bob Weis joined the Disney Imagineers 42 years ago, working his way up the ranks to become the current Global Imagineering Ambassador and former President of Walt Disney Imagineering. After years of culture-defining contributions, Weis has announced he will retire at the opening of 2023. For the uninitiated, Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development, Inc., aka "Imagineering," is the research and development department responsible for the global creation, design, and construction of Disney theme parks and attractions.

"I will always be proud to have led Imagineering from 2016-2021, and to be your Global Ambassador in 2022," Weis wrote in an email sent today and obtained by Deadline. "I am proud to have been an Imagineer, a collaborator, and someone who loves to do impossible things with impossibly talented people." The official Disney Imagineering Instagram account also posted a statement to confirm the news, outlining just how pivotal Weis has been to the Imagineers after all these years.

"Bob cemented his legacy as a leader and creative force — helping to bring to fruition countless attractions, lands, resort hotels, cruise ships, and theme parks around the globe," the caption read. The post also included a variety of photos of Weis throughout the years, recognizing four decades of greatness. "Bob, thanks for your many years of leadership and especially for mentoring and influencing Imagineers from around the world," the post continued. "You inspire us today and your legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."