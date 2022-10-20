V/H/S/99 Directors Maggie Levin And Johannes Roberts Wish It Was Always This Easy [Exclusive Interview]

When you're making a "V/H/S" movie, do you ever reach out to each other, director to director, just to see how things are going?

Levin: I wish I had thought to do that. We were all just off in our little gross, scary worlds on our own. We all met for the first time at the TIFF premiere night, which was sort of startling.

Roberts: Pretty much in the dark [on what others are doing]. I mean, I had vague ideas. But yeah, nope.

Levin: You were in pre-production when I started shooting, so I saw your spider tests. I knew that you were going to Hollywood, because you shot in Hollywood Forever Cemetery, right?

Roberts: No, we were pondering that, but we shot in Pasadena.

Levin: Okay. Well, I think whatever your Cemetery scout made it into a ... I saw some stuff from there. That is all I knew. Everything was a surprise. It was like a very goopy Christmas.

Maggie, your short reminded me of some old Nardwuar interviews where you'd see a band misbehave, but then leave like nothing happened. Here, they get punished. Were any old videos of bands inspiring to you?

Levin: Definitely. I went back through my middle school journals and I was very dedicated to saving everything in my early years. I had stickers from every CD I ever bought, transcriptions of band interviews. The particular influences that really show up here are, like, CKY is top of the list. There are these marvelous old interviews with L7 and Ani DiFranco that are definitely in the B**** Cat DNA.

And then, weirdly, these VHS promo videos I had for the Spice Girls. My stepmother was a head of promotion for Virgin Records in the '90s, so I got the Spice Girl stuff before it came out. There's a lot of their promotional material when they were trying to break it in the States. That definitely wound up in the fabric of "Shredding."

Johannes, why couldn't you shoot at Hollywood Forever? How did you end up in Pasadena?

Roberts: The simple answer is they have a ready-made dug grave in Pasadena. I've been there before and the actual mausoleum there just made me think, "Oh, 'Phantasm.' Got to have it." So that whole beginning bit when they walk through, there's no real need for them to walk through there, but I was like, "I just want to use this place." They have their own grave and they have this guy that every time you go there, he goes, "I am the only SAG-registered funeral director in America." [Laughs] But every time you go back, he forgets that you were there yesterday and he's like, "I am the only, the only SAG-registered funeral director in America." And I'm like, "Yeah, yeah, we got the spiel yesterday, just show me the grave, man." But no, it's cool. They're kind of set up for filmmaking, but the graves around it are real. So I was a bit like, "Can I stand on this?" He's like, "Yeah, do whatever you want." I'm like, "Okay."

Did you two have to make any alterations to your sets?

Roberts: There was only so much we could do. With the actual grave stuff, my production designer had to do quite a lot to make it look like a proper dug grave. But the actual mausoleum is as you get it. It's pretty creepy there. It's good fun. I think it's used in quite a lot of things.

Levin: Is it messed up that I'm like, "It's beautiful?" [Laughs]

Roberts: [Laughs] The coolest thing about it is — this is totally off-topic I suppose — but you're not allowed to get rid of any remains. So they have all these remains [that are] hundreds of years old, like little kids and stuff. They have little jars where they don't know who the ...

Levin: Again, I'm like, "That's messed up, and it's cool."

Roberts: I know. It's a freaky place to go.

Levin: For "Shredding," my production designer, Britt Keller, did a lot to the spaces that we were in, but we were lucky to find a space downtown that had many a disturbing, dark, inescapable-looking hallway with strange cobblestone floors and iron doors all over the place. There was an unbelievable glut of extra location underground. So Britt and her team brought set dressing — they melted a boot into the floor. They made a shrine. And then when you get into the stage portion of the colony underground, a lot of that is set decoration and dressing. We had a lot of good canvas to work with at that location.