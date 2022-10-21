Cool Stuff: Appease Your Hungry Home With The Vinyl Soundtrack For 1977's House

Don't you hate it when you have to go to your aunt's house, only to get possessed by your aunt's ghost and have her house eat your best friends? What a bummer! We do have to admit, though, that it makes one hell of a trippy and fun film.

Nobuhiko Obayashi's "House" has maintained a passionate cult status over the 45 years since its release, and its trippy and genre-bending score from Asei Kobayashi and Mickie Yoshino is an integral part of this. However, this score has always been a bit difficult to obtain physically. While recordings of it are online, it has never been re-released or remastered. To make matters worse, the original pressings were never released outside of Japan

Thankfully, we won't have to worry about that anymore thanks to the folks over at Waxwork Records. For the first time since 1977, the "House" soundtrack is getting reissued on vinyl and is finally making its way to the United States.

As Waxwork Records notes in their press release, "Fusing elements of funk, jazz, rock, and romantic ballads, the soundtrack captures the absurd and whimsical nature that is 'House,' contrasted with its experimental scenes of horror and madness."

If that doesn't get you hyped for this release, then what in the world will?