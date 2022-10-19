The Simpsons Will Cross Over With Bob's Burgers For A Halloween Special

Adult animation fans are finally getting the crossover event of our dreams, as Linda Belcher herself (well, voice actor John Roberts, that is) confirmed that the upcoming "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" will feature a crossover between everyone's favorite animated families.

"The Simpsons" set the bar for animated Halloween TV specials for years. Their "Treehouse of Horror" parodies represent some of the best and most memorable episodes of the juggernaut series' history. We've personally ranked some of their 15 best segments, but trying to choose from over 30 years of horror comedy greatness is a fool's errand. Not to be outdone, the creatives over at "Bob's Burgers" have also prioritized Halloween specials, which we've also ranked, because we love you and want you to have nice things.

The episode will mark the first crossover event with "The Simpsons" and "Bob's Burgers," although both shows have made appearances on other animated shows. "Bob's Burgers" had a fan-favorite crossover with "Archer," as H. Jon Benjamin provides the voice of both Bob Belcher and Sterling Archer, which made for some delightfully funny moments. Meanwhile, over three-decade legacy, "The Simpsons" has popped up everywhere from "The Critic" to "Family Guy," and obviously "Futurama." Plus, there's bee some playtime with "Rick & Morty," a most impressive feat as the show is not part of the FOX Animation Domination family.