Tilda Swinton Is No Longer Attached To Adam McKay's Parasite Series

Sure, a "Parasite" series isn't the most necessary thing in the world, as the Oscar-winning original by Bong Joon-ho is, by all accounts, a modern masterpiece. Not only that, but McKay is extremely divisive as a director — after all, he's about as subtle with his social commentary as a sledgehammer.

At the same time, though, this had the potential to be a very interesting project for Swinton. It would have marked the third collaboration between her and Bong, having worked together in 2013's "Snowpiercer" and 2017's "Okja." Even if he didn't direct her in an episode, any type of creative partnership between them would be exciting, and her absence in Bong's upcoming "Mickey7" will definitely be felt.

There's also the fact that the "Parasite" series might not exactly be what many might expect. Bong has gone on record that the series wouldn't be an Americanized take on the original, instead focusing on stories set within the film's timeline.

"There were so many stories that I thought of that could happen in between the sequences you see in the film, and some background stories for each character," he said. "So with the TV series for 'Parasite,' I think we'll be able to create a high-quality, expanded film."

Will this series actually end up getting made, especially now that this high-profile star has left? Who knows, but what we do know is that "Parasite" is currently streaming on Hulu.