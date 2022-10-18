The Key Lessons Michael B. Jordan Had For Making A Rocky Training Montage

Montages can get a bad rap, though for reasons that have less to do with this particular cinematic technique and more to do with how it's used or employed. A great montage can tell a poignant story about marriage or expose a flawed life for the empty shell that it is in a matter of a few minutes. A bland montage can feel like a cheat, allowing a movie to skip over really exploring the evolution of a relationship or how someone develops a new approach to fashion to reflect their changing sense of identity.

Indeed, the famous training montages in the "Rocky" and "Creed" movies are a lot like the actual films in that they vary in quality and execution. Take the iconic — yes, we're pulling out the "i" word — training montage in 1976's "Rocky." On a purely aesthetic level, its rhythmic editing and variation in camerawork (quick close-ups, lengthy tracking shots) make it a pleasure to watch and listen to. But on a story level, it also progresses the movie in a way that's efficient and impactful. By the time it culminates with Rocky running non-stop up the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the film has already established why the event is meaningful to the character and his journey.

"Creed III" finds star Michael B. Jordan directing himself in such a training montage for the first time, having previously only starred in the montages from the first two "Creed" movies. Speaking at a press conference attended by /Film's Rafael Motamayor, Jordan offered some quick (montage-style?) insights into what it takes to make this type of sequence work, now that he's called the shots on one himself.