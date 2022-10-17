Beekeeper: Release Date, Cast, And More For David Ayer's New Jason Statham Action Movie

If you're not tired of seeing middle-aged action stars play characters seeking vengeance under the guise of a clandestine organization, then I have the perfect film for you. Go to your nearest store or digital marketplace and purchase/rent "John Wick," or wait a few months for a brand-new film franchise that will almost certainly look to recapture the magic of the Keanu Reeves-led series. Enter: "Beekeeper."

The previously-announced "Beekeeper" has Jason Statham leading another action flick, this time joining forces with director David Ayer. And in all seriousness, this could be a major treat for fans of the genre. It boasts an intriguing logline and could potentially launch an all-new original film series with some exciting talent. The cast just got bigger, too. Deadline reports that Jeremy Irons and a few other familiar faces have recently joined the project, which is currently filming in the UK.

While details are tough to find, there is enough to get excited about (and a bit worried, too).