A Tribute To Graham McTavish's Ser Harrold Westerling, The One Decent Guy On House Of The Dragon

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode nine.

If I didn't know any better, I might think "House of the Dragon" is suggesting monarchies are bad.

But seriously, folks, the shoe finally dropped in the ninth and penultimate episode of the show's first season. The body of the late King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) is still piping hot when the Green Council meets to discuss the matter of his successor. And by "discuss," I mean confirm most of them have been plotting to usurp Viserys' named heir, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), this whole time. But it's okay, they assure a pearl-clutching Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), for it turns out this was actually Viserys' dying wish (or so Alicent has convinced herself). They remind me of Calvin telling Susie in the "Calvin and Hobbes" comics it doesn't really matter he threw a snowball at her. "Besides, I missed, didn't I?" he argues.

Each of the group's non-schemers reacts in their own way. While Alicent sits in a state of shock, Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson) lashes out verbally at the council's conspirators and is swiftly murdered by Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), a fellow who cannot abide by those who believe in gross stuff like, ugh, a consistent code of honor. When Alicent's father Otto (Rhys Ifans) then orders Ser Harrold Westerling (Graham McTavish) to lead the Kingsguard to Dragonstone and kill Rhaenyra and her family, the Lord Commander yanks off his white cloak and states it plainly: Until further notice, his watch is over.

While it's a moving gesture, it probably means Ser Harrold isn't long for this world. (Just ask how acting honorably worked out for Ned Stark.) So, while he's still alive, let's take a moment to salute the one decent bloke in the Red Keep.