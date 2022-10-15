Ted White, Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter's Jason Voorhees, Dies At 96

White earned his place in horror movie history when he played the man behind the hockey mask in "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter." On the convention circuit, he later made appearances with other actors who had embodied the role of the slasher villain Jason Voorhees.

As an actor, White also showed his face, sometimes with uncredited appearances, in movies and TV shows such as "The Andy Griffith Show," the original "Mission: Impossible" series, "Kojak: The Night Stalker," "Kung Fu," "The Rockford Files," "History of the World: Part I," "TRON," "Romancing the Stone," "Starman," and "Silverado." One of his final TV appearances came in a season 6 episode of "The X-Files" in 1998, where he cameoed in the first half of the body-swap two-parter, "Dreamland," playing the grizzled station attendant at Atomic Gas in the desert near Area 51. His scenes would see him experiencing an earthquake and interacting with Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), saying sarcastically, "Wow, maybe I'll just close early," after receiving an 11-cent tip.

In an open letter on his website, White wrote of his travels across Germany, India, Paris, London, New Guinea, and Africa, and the many Hollywood legends he had worked with in his career, like John Wayne, Clark Gable, Rock Hudson, Howard Hawks, John Ford, and David Lean. He included these thoughts: