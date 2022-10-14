Star Wars Bits: Andor, Grand Admiral Thrawn, StageCraft, Path Of Deceit, R5-D4, Boba Fett, Halloween Were-Wookiee, And More!

Back in September, Cinelinx's Jordan Maison said he'd heard Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced Grand Admiral Thrawn in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels," would be playing the character in the live-action "Ahsoka" series.

This week, journalist Christopher Marc is confirming the rumor that Mikkelsen will play the blue-skinned, red-eyed Chiss in the series. Check out Bespin Bulletin for more details, and check out the video above for EckhartsLadder's thoughts on the potential casting news.

Of course, until Lucasfilm makes an official announcement, this is all just speculation, but the fact that multiple noted scoopers are reporting on it is promising.