Star Wars Bits: Andor, Grand Admiral Thrawn, StageCraft, Path Of Deceit, R5-D4, Boba Fett, Halloween Were-Wookiee, And More!
Andor breakdowns & reviews
Above, Nerdist's Dan Casey breaks down everything you might have missed in this week's episode of "Andor."
Next, Alex at Star Wars Explained shares his thoughts on the latest episode.
On Live Action Star Wars, I join Ralph and James to discuss the sixth episode of "Andor."
On The Bombadcast, Scotty and Gerry get wet 'n' wild with "The Eye."
Is Lars Mikkelsen Playing Thrawn in Ahsoka?
Back in September, Cinelinx's Jordan Maison said he'd heard Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced Grand Admiral Thrawn in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels," would be playing the character in the live-action "Ahsoka" series.
This week, journalist Christopher Marc is confirming the rumor that Mikkelsen will play the blue-skinned, red-eyed Chiss in the series. Check out Bespin Bulletin for more details, and check out the video above for EckhartsLadder's thoughts on the potential casting news.
Of course, until Lucasfilm makes an official announcement, this is all just speculation, but the fact that multiple noted scoopers are reporting on it is promising.
Actors on ILM StageCraft
Industrial Light & Magic released the above video with actors sharing their experience performing in ILM's StageCraft LED volume.
Marvel's upcoming Star Wars comics
In "Darth Vader" #28, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Luke Ross, with a cover by Rahzzah, Darth Vader and his advisor, Queen Padmé Amidala's former handmaiden Sabé, confront Emperor Palpatine on Coruscant. Check out StarWars.com for an exclusive preview of the upcoming issue, which arrives October 19 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology.
The High Republic: Path of Deceit review
Jedi Novel Archive has a review of the latest "Star Wars" YA novel, "The High Republic: Path of Deceit," by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland.
Hot Toys R5-D4, Pit Droid, and BD-72
Justin's Collection is back with a preview video of the upcoming Hot Toys R5-D4, Pit Droid, and BD-72 sixth scale figure set from "The Book of Boba Fett."
Without A Tribe
Speaking of "The Book of Boba Fett," RoyishGoodLooks is back with a new song about the bounty hunter turned crime lord entitled, "Without A Tribe."
Star Wars The Black Series Halloween Editions
Landspeeder Luke has a review of two new Halloween-themed "Star Wars" action figures: a skeleton-deco Clone Trooper and a Were-Wookiee, both coming to the Star Wars: The Black Series line in... December... for some reason.
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Dark Trooper
Bossk's Bounty has a review of the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Dark Trooper deluxe action figure as seen in "The Mandalorian."
Vintage Y-Wing customization
If actual vintage toys are more your thing, Toy Polloi has a great new video showing the process of adding custom lights to a Kenner Y-Wing.
Holochronicles
On Holochronicles, Josh and Andy discuss "Andor," the LEGO Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest, the Hasbro Selfie Series, and some upcoming holiday releases!
This Week! in Star Wars
On This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away.
"This week in Star Wars, we check out all the exciting Star Wars reveals from New York Comic Con and recap episode 5 of 'Andor' streaming now on Disney+. Plus, 'Andor' creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy drops in to chat about writing a spy thriller set in a galaxy far, far away."