Game Of Thrones Actor Indira Varma Has Joined The HBO Max Series Dune: The Sisterhood

The upcoming "Dune" prequel series from Legendary Television for HBO Max just added a ridiculously impressive name to their cast, with "Game of Thrones," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Luther" actor Indira Varma joining "Dune: The Sisterhood." Varma has been cast to play Empress Natalya, a character described by the network as "a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino." The prequel is part of a number of "Dune"-related projects following the success of Denis Villeneuve's film adaptation, with a sequel (and maybe even a third film) arriving in addition to the series. Varma joins the previously announced cast of Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson as Valya and Tula Harkonnen, sisters who eventually become part of the Sisterhood of Rossak underground organization.

For those unfamiliar with Varma's work, she's best known for her performance as Ellaria Sand in "Game of Thrones." If the name isn't ringing a bell because it's been years since you watched the show and there were way too many names to remember, she was the sexually fluid partner of Pedro Pascal's Oberyn Martell and responsible for that reaction when her lover finally faced off with The Mountain. She's set to appear in the upcoming "Mission: Impossible -– Dead Reckoning Part One," as well as "Extrapolations" on Apple TV+. Not much is known about her "Dune: The Sisterhood" character, but as Varma is no stranger to playing important figures, she's a perfect fit to play Padishah royalty.