Game Of Thrones Actor Indira Varma Has Joined The HBO Max Series Dune: The Sisterhood
The upcoming "Dune" prequel series from Legendary Television for HBO Max just added a ridiculously impressive name to their cast, with "Game of Thrones," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Luther" actor Indira Varma joining "Dune: The Sisterhood." Varma has been cast to play Empress Natalya, a character described by the network as "a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino." The prequel is part of a number of "Dune"-related projects following the success of Denis Villeneuve's film adaptation, with a sequel (and maybe even a third film) arriving in addition to the series. Varma joins the previously announced cast of Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson as Valya and Tula Harkonnen, sisters who eventually become part of the Sisterhood of Rossak underground organization.
For those unfamiliar with Varma's work, she's best known for her performance as Ellaria Sand in "Game of Thrones." If the name isn't ringing a bell because it's been years since you watched the show and there were way too many names to remember, she was the sexually fluid partner of Pedro Pascal's Oberyn Martell and responsible for that reaction when her lover finally faced off with The Mountain. She's set to appear in the upcoming "Mission: Impossible -– Dead Reckoning Part One," as well as "Extrapolations" on Apple TV+. Not much is known about her "Dune: The Sisterhood" character, but as Varma is no stranger to playing important figures, she's a perfect fit to play Padishah royalty.
What to expect from the series
"Dune: The Sisterhood" (allegedly still a working title) takes place 10,000 years before the events of "Dune," and is based on the Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson novel "Sisterhood of Dune." The series will follow the Harkonnen sisters as they tackle the treacherous threats that could very well wipe out all of humankind, and establish the renowned sect known as the Bene Gesserit. Outside of the logline, there's not much more that we know. It is highly possible that she and Emperor Corrino are one of, if not the, first rulers of the Corrino Empire, the regime in power until Paul Atreides showed up in "Dune."
The show is created by Diane Ademu-John ("The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Empire," "The Originals") who also serves as showrunner, with Alison Schapker ("Lost," "Alias," "Almost Human") co-showrunning. The duo are also executive producing in addition to Villeneuve, as well as Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, and Cait Collins. Also executive producing are Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer.