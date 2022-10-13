The English Trailer: Emily Blunt Gets Bloody While Hunting For Revenge

The mere presence of Emily Blunt should be enough to pique your interest in "The English," but what if I told you that the beloved British actress will spend six episodes dressed as a gun-wielding aristocrat who is hellbent on getting revenge? If watching Blunt load a shotgun at the end of "A Quiet Place" gave you chills then this will send you over the edge: she may be wearing lots of fancy gowns, but they will absolutely end up splattered in blood because this co-production from BBC and Prime Video is a classic Western revenge drama.

In "The English," Blunt stars as aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke who crosses paths with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) just in time to join forces on their respective hunts for vengeance and journey across the violent American landscape as a team. But seeking vengeance is just the tip of the iceberg for these two. Based on the series synopsis, they'll also have to investigate a series of unsolved murders and come face-to-face with an unexpected truth about their shared history. Officially interested? You can check out the first trailer for the series below.