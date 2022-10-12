Three Pines: Everything We Know So Far About Amazon's New Series Starring Alfred Molina

It isn't clear if the series will cover just the first book "Still Life," which came out in 2005, or if it will include bits from the others. The books have been both popular and wildly award-winning. "Still Life" won the New Blood Dagger award, the Arthur Ellis Award, the Dilys Award, and the Anthony Award in 2007, with every single other one of the novels winning awards as well. Several of them have been on the New York Times Best-Seller list (some at #1).

Gamache is a character who believes that light will conquer the darkness and that goodness can be found anywhere if you look hard enough. The stories about him also involve a lot of Canadian history and very little sex or intense violence. Christina Wayne, the head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios said in a statement that this is their "first locally produced scripted drama."

Here is the official synopsis for the series: