How Andor Episode 6 Foreshadows A Future Star Wars Friendship

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Andor."

Most of those involved with "Andor" have stressed that the series will be light on Easter eggs and references to other "Star Wars" projects. But seeing as "Andor" is still a prequel at the end of the day, it still manages to allude to future events where appropriate. While the references up to this point have been few and far between, it's getting harder to ignore the parallels between "Andor" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" — especially where the series' explosive Aldhani arc is concerned.

It's fitting that one of Cassian Andor's first missions for the Rebellion mirrors his very last. Both involve infiltrating Imperial bases, sure, and end with disappointing casualties, but so many of the rebels on the Aldhani mission also share traits with the rebels of "Rogue One." Take Taramyn (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr), who, like Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed), was an Imperial defector. Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) also shares a pragmatism with Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen) — though Baze is far and away more loyal to the cause. And then there's Nemik (Alex Lawthor), whose devotion to the Rebellion and its ethos mirrors the faith of Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen).

Of course, that's not where the parallels end, especially not after the events of the series' sixth episode, "The Eye." The Aldhani heist offers the most overt parallel to Cassian's future yet; it even manages to foreshadow one of his closest future friendships. And surprisingly, it all begins with Nemik.