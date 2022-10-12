Star Wars Comics And Novels To Look Out For In 2023 [NYCC]

In Charles Soule's "Vader" comic, an enraged Darth Vader slaughters a pair of unnamed Inquisitors, suspecting them of committing treason (or simply just being in a romance). His blatant pursuit on Coruscant led his boss Darth Sidious to relocate the Inquisitor base to where it was in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" show, the watery moon of Nur.

No longer is one of those Inquisitors just the "Unnamed Red-Skinned Inquisitor" as die-hard fans and Wookiepedia editors once called her. We now know her as "Iskat" (although loyal Inquisitors do not tend to go by their given names in order to cast off their Jedi identity) though we haven't received her number designation as of now. "Phasma" author Delilah Dawson is tackling this Inquisitor's story, sharing that Iskat joined the Inquisitors "in the hope of uncovering the hidden past the Jedi refuse to share with her." Interestingly, Iskat was handpicked by Darth Sidious himself. No wonder Sidious was a little cross with Vader slaying her.

"Inquisitor: Rise of the Redblade" will arrive July 18, 2023.