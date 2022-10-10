Stranger Things Season 2 Almost Had A Darker Ending Between Eleven And Her Mom

I've lost count of how many times I've watched something wacky or frustrating unfold in "Stranger Things" and asked myself, "Why?" Over the past six years, the writers' room for the massively popular Netflix series has made decisions that are alternately exhilarating, awesome, and unfathomable. The show has soaring high points, but also some repetitive bits, and a few truly head-scratching narrative decisions (see: Will Byers, seasons 3 and 4). So it should come as no surprise that the choices they've left on the cutting room floor are often just as mind-boggling as the ones that were left in for the final cut.

The "Stranger Things" writers confirmed as much today with tweets that revealed two alternate plotlines for the show's second season, both of which involved core characters murdering their loved ones. The writers' room's official Twitter first shared that "a possessed Will was going to kill Bob," before admitting to an even more shocking plot twist. Under the handle @strangerwriters, they posted: