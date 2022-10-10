One Of House Of The Dragon's Most Moving Moments Was A Total Accident

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

Paddy Considine put in a great performance in last night's "House of the Dragon," bidding the sickly King Viserys goodbye with an episode that was all about the character's painful yet dignified final days. In a world known for double-crossing and bloodshed, it was interesting to see Viserys go out in a non-violent but still excruciating way. Even more interesting? The definitive choices the king made in his last hours, bucking his long-standing reputation as an indecisive ruler. Most memorably, he took to the Iron Throne one last time to settle a dispute about the future of Driftmark.

Only, it wasn't easy for Viserys to get there. The king's progressive illness has hindered him more and more with each episode, and by "The Lord of the Tides," he's not nearly as mobile as he once was. After his full titles are announced, he stumbles his way across the throne room, moving slowly but never letting his kingly expression falter. When a member of the court attempts to help him, he brushes them off. But as he reaches the steps, his crown tumbles off his head, clattering to the ground.

It's a resonant moment, one that could have served as the symbolic kiss of death for his rule if another member of the family picked it up and held fast to it. Yet in a quiet, surprising bit of character development, it's his brother Daemon (Matt Smith) who grabs the crown, and the long-antagonistic prince places it back on Viserys' head when he's finally seated. According to episode director Geeta Patel, this moment was actually a happy accident that came about in rehearsals.