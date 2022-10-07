The Rings Of Power Cinematographer Created Their Own Moonlight To Better Shoot Night Scenes [Exclusive]

This week's episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" takes place in the shadow of disaster, as the ash cloud of Mount Doom darkens the skies of what will soon be called Mordor and sends a good chunk of core characters into a red-tinged nightmare. Among them are elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and human boy Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), two unlikely allies who share a moment of connection amidst the chaos. In an interview with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong, episode director of photography Alex Disenhof spoke about the power of their moment, and the detail that went into lighting what's meant to be a moonlit scene.

"One of my favorite scenes in the two episodes is the moment under the logs with Galadriel and Theo, because from a story standpoint, it's one of the first times you see Galadriel show a bit of a softer side," Disenhof says, explaining that audiences get to hear the warrior talk about her family for a change. But the mood soon shifts, as he points out, adding, "And then of course, there's this threat as the scene goes on with the orcs coming in."

The filmmaker spoke about the practical and creative challenges of making artificial moonlight that feels real, and balancing it with other light sources in the sequence. This was one of two dark scenes in this week's episode, the other being a fateful encounter between the harfoots and mystics. "From a lighting perspective, again, it was another challenge of moonlight and again, and how dark can you go?" Disenhof said about the exchange between Galadriel and Theo.