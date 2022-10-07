Maximum Overdrive Auteur Stephen King Wants To Direct Again

Okay, yes, "Maximum Overdrive" had a very mixed reception and an infamously troubled development. The plot surrounding every electronic machine gaining sentience and being compelled to kill its creators is undeniably absurd. Emilio Estevez spends every scene he's in looking like he doesn't want to be there. On a technical and storytelling level, "Maximum Overdrive" is a bad movie.

However, who actually cares about that when it's as fun and hilarious to watch as it is? "Maximum Overdrive" is the ultimate guilty pleasure, and it's only gotten better as time has passed. Sure, killer cars and machines might have seemed ridiculous at the time, and while it still sort of is today, modern life depends on these ultra-smart machines in order to function. Technology eventually gaining murderous sentience isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility. It just so happens that this film's depiction of this possibility is extremely goofy.

So, yeah, let's bring King back into the director's chair, as a little treat. If movies like "Malignant" and "Barbarian" are anything to go by, then we're approaching a renaissance of goofy horror movies. If there is any time for him to direct a movie again, it's now.